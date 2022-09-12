IKEA is to close in the UK on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The monarch died peacefully at Balmoral last Thursday (08.09.22) and now the Swedish furniture megastore hasannouched that all 27 of its UK branches will not be open on Monday 19 September so their workers can pay their respects.

In a post on IKEA's official Twitter account, the company said: "Out of respect for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to allow our co-workers to pay their respects, all IKEA stores and business operations across the United Kingdom will be closed on Monday, 19 September."

Immediately following her death, the company - which has changed its Twitter logo from its usual blue and yellow to black-and-white in mourning - described Queen Elizabeth as a "constant" throughout our lives and paid respect to her "global leadership", noting that she was "ahead of her time."

IKEA tweeted: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant throughout our lives will be forever admired for her commitment to service and duty; and as an inspiration who demonstrated global leadership, ahead of her time. Along with our wider IKEA family, we send our deepest sympathies."

While the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral was officially declared a Bank Holiday in the UK, government officials insisted that they "cannot interfere" with companies who wish to remain open but reminded employers to respond "sensitively" to those who request a day off for the ceremony.

The statement read: "Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning […]

The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday. We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work."