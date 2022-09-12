British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced there will be a minute's silence this Sunday evening (18.09.22) for a “national moment of reflection" for Queen Elizabeth following her death.

Truss, 47, has asked all residents of the UK to observe the moment of silence at home, outside their homes or with their communities to pay tribute for the late monarch, who passed away on 8 September, 2022, at the age of 96.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “At 8pm on Sunday 18 September, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time.”

The Queen's funeral takes place at 11am next Monday (19.09.22) at Westminster Abbey in London.

The day of the funeral has been made a national holiday in the UK to allow people to witness the historic event.

Following the service, Her Majesty's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel at Windsor Castle. It is same place where where her mother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and father, King George V, were buried, and also where the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret were placed.

The coffin of her late husband, Prince Philip, will be moved from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the Queen’s.