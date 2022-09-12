Apple stores are reportedly set to close on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The monarch died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday (08.09.22) at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign and now bosses at the tech giant has reportedly told staff that all branches of their store in the UK will be closed on the day she is laid to rest on Monday (19.09.22), according to MacRumors.

The outlet went on to claim that the stores will be open but at "reduced operating capacity" on Wednesday 14 September, when the Queen's coffin is expected to lie in state in London at Westminster Hall.

Since her death, Apple has kept a black-and-white image of Queen Elizabeth on their home page with an in-Memorium message.

While the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral was officially declared a Bank Holiday in the UK, goverment officials insisted that they "cannot interfere" with companies who wish to remain open but reminded employers to respond "sensitively" to those who request a day off for the ceremony.

The statement read: "Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning […]

The government cannot interfere in existing contractual arrangements between employers and workers. However, we would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday. We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work."