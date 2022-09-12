Gary Barlow's wife Dawn has undergone a "big operation" on her wrist.

The 51-year-old pop star has revealed via Twitter that Dawn, 52, broke her wrist four weeks ago, and although she recently went under the knife, Dawn remains in "a lot of pain".

Gary - who has been working on his one-man stage show, 'A Different Stage', in London's West End - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "In other news - Mrs B broke her wrist 4 weeks ago - on Friday she had a big operation - she’s in a lot of pain but on the mend - juggling real life this week with the blessing of being in the West End - it never rains ……… (sic)"

The chart-topping star - who has Daniel, 22, Emily, 20, and Daisy, 13, with his wife, as well as a daughter, Poppy, who was stillborn in 2012 - previously used his Twitter account to pay a glowing tribute to Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday (08.09.22), aged 96.

Gary met the monarch a number of times during his pop career, and he insists that his memories of her will "never fade".

Alongside a black-and-white image of the queen, he wrote on Twitter: "This is an unbelievably sad day. Since the day I was born Queen Elizabeth has led us through good times and bad in the most extraordinary way. I am so honoured to have met her, talked to her and work for her. Those memories will never fade. Rest well your Majesty. (sic)"

Gary also praised British radio stations for playing reflective music in light of the queen's passing.

He wrote online: "I’m absolutely loving the music all the radio stations are playing - can these playlists carry on forever please [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"