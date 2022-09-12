Anna Kendrick found being stuck in an elevator to be "very dramatic".

The ‘Alice, Darling’ star recently found herself stuck inside an elevator at the Toronto International Film Festival, and she's now likened the experience to being in an "absurdist comedy".

After being asked about the ordeal, the 37-year-old actress told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know what? It was very dramatic.

"The second that the elevator like kerplunked it was like ... well, obviously we're not trapped in this elevator, that would be too crazy, that would be insane. I was in this absurdist comedy. Thank goodness, because otherwise, I would have been in a horror film about being trapped in an elevator forever."

Anna was wearing a "long flowy skirt" when she tried to make her escape. By contrast, other people were wearing less appropriate outfits for the situation.

She said: "Everything else I had was like a miniskirt, but something tells me today is going to be the day to wear the long flowy skirt and that was the day that I had to climb out of a hatch at the top of an elevator."

The Hollywood star previously took to social media to share the dramatic experience with the world.

She wrote on Instagram: "Ah, the classic 'I’m behind schedule at this film festival because I had to be rescued from an elevator' excuse #TIFF22. (sic)"

The actress also made a joke about her style choices.

As she made her way up a ladder, Anna said: "It’s a good thing I’m not wearing a short skirt today.

"The lord said to me, choose a long skirt, Anna."

Anna gushed about being "in love" with her rescuers, too.

She told the firefighters: "I’m in love with every single one of you."