King Charles led his family in a royal procession behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin in Edinburgh on Monday (12.09.22).

The 73-year-old monarch was reunited with his siblings - Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - in the Scottish capital, where the queen's coffin was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles' Cathedral.

The queen's children all walked in a line behind the hearse, before attending a service of thanksgiving alongside people from all areas of Scottish society.

Camilla, Queen Consort and Sophie, Countess of Wessex followed the siblings in cars.

During the service, Reverend Calum MacLeod spoke of the queen's deep-rooted love for Scotland.

He said: "We gather to bid Scotland's farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary."

All of the siblings wore their military uniform for the occasion, except Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working member of the royal family.

Large crowds lined the streets of Edinburgh during the procession, and members of the public will now be allowed to view the coffin to pay their respects to the queen for 24 hours, before it's taken to London.

The queen's body will lay in state for four days in London, and her funeral will be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

The service will likely be conducted by the Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, and the sermon will be given by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Members of the royal family will be joined at the service by senior UK politicians and former prime ministers.

Heads of state from across the world will also attend the service at the abbey.

The day of the funeral has been made a bank holiday in honour of Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the service will represent the final stage of a period of national mourning.