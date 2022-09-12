Stephen Amell is suing his neighbour over an alleged illegal animal adoption business.

The ‘Arrow’ star, 41, and his wife Cassandra, 36, have launched legal action against Kristen Stavola and Jeremy Gardiner, the owners of Rescues Rock Inc, a business that they market as a pet adoption and fostering service.

In legal papers, the Amells argue that their neighbours’ operations is both a disturbance to their lives and a breach of the law.

The papers - which have been seen by TMZ - outline the problems the pair have with their neighbours, who relocated to the area in Los Angeles in 2015.

They claim that they have as many as 60 animals on their property, including 18 dog.

The Amells also claim the business is illegal because the area is designated exclusively for residential purposes and not commercial. They explain that their legal action stems from years of frustration, and they see this as the only possible way they can tackle the noise and the smell.

The Amells - who have Maverick, eight, and Bowen, three months, together - argue that the animals hinder their ability to sleep, pose a threat to their health and the noise is unbearable.

According to the court documents, Stephen attempted to solve the problem through old-fashioned means - like talking it out with the pair - but no solution has been reached, prompting them to go down the legal route.

Meanwhile, Stephen hinted earlier this year that he would happily return to the world of ‘Arrow’ years after it ended.

The superhero show ran for eight seasons, between 2012 and 2020, and Stephen would love to make a return one day.

He said: "I do look back very, very, very fondly on it … Listen, I’m the namesake. So if I can ever be of any any help, if I can be of service to the Arrowverse in any way, shape or form, or better still take it to a new place, which I think would be the more interesting route to go, be that in a limited capacity or on a different platform, maybe one where we could show blood, that’d be really cool."