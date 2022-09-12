Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoyed an early night after attending the premiere of her new movie.

The ‘Causeway’ star - who has a seven-month-old baby boy named Cy - promised to be "in bed by nine" after she walked the red carpet in Toronto alongside her husband.

Asked if the event counted as a date for the couple, the 32-year-old actress told 'Entertainment Tonight': "In the sense that we’ll both be in bed by nine."

The Oscar-winning actress has remained relatively tight-lipped about her baby boy since she gave birth.

And Jennifer admits that it's "scary" to discuss motherhood, because every woman's experience of it is so different.

Jennifer said: "It’s so scary to talk about motherhood. Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, it was amazing from the start, some people will think it wasn't amazing for me at first, and feel bad."

Jennifer thinks she was lucky to go into the experience with her eyes wide open, having been given an honest review of parenthood by her friends.

She shared: "Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, 'It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So I felt so prepared to be forgiving.

"I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?"

The actress eventually came to view motherhood as a reset moment in her life.

Jennifer said: "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over.

"Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, Awwww, preciousssss."