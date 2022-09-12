Drew Barrymore and her on-off former boyfriend Justin Long have revelled in their “hedonistic” relationship.

The pair, who dated from around 2007 to 2010, also revelled in the deep “connection” they shared during an emotional TV reunion.

Actress Drew, 47, wiped away tears as she was joined by Justin, 44, on the third series of her ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and admitted she will “always love” him.

They hugged before sitting to discuss their romance, with Drew saying: “I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. I really am, I’m really grateful. I feel like we’ve been through so much together.

“When we used to talk and Facetime I was always like, ‘You know I’ve really grown up Justin’

“I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated.”

Justin responded: “You were the best. That’s what we did, we laughed so much, like that was so much a part of our connection was that we love funny people, we enjoy laughing at all times.

“I love that we maintained our love because I know for my end it will never go away. I love you always. I am glad that we are able to still have that. I mean that. I’ll always love you.”

Drew said: “We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would breakup. It was chaos, it was hella-fun,” prompting Justin to say: “Fun chaos, well yeah, most hedonism is fun.”

Drew had told ET Canada about the upcoming said: “This season we’re kicking off with an extraordinary bang... my ex-boyfriend Justin Long comes on for the premiere episode.

“We talk about the good times, we honour his partner and it’s just personal.”

Justin has been dating actress Kate Bosworth, 39, since 2021, while Drew is a single mother to her two daughters Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight, after she divorced her husband Will Kopelman, 44, in 2016.