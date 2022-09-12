Jessie J feared she was doomed never to tour again after her 2020 car crash.

The accident caused her to lose her voice and suffer “severe pain and nerve damage”, the singer added.

She made the admission in an emotional and now-deleted post after playing a number of tour dates around the world following the car crash that almost derailed her performing career.

The ‘Price Tag’ singer, who has just played Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival, said: “I am grateful to my body and my voice that pulled through all these shows no problems, no issues.

“Tired in moments, but no sickness. After nine months of not be able to sing after a car accident with tissue and nerve damage and then being in pain for so long.

“I honestly never thought I would tour again.

“I celebrate me in this moment. Giving myself a little pat on the back. I f****** did it. Good night.”

Jessie, 34, has already toured London, Spain, Portugal, Germany and New York in 2022, and

previously said in a question and answer session with fans on Instagram she suffered damage to her neck and ear as well as gastric reflux as a result of trauma from her car accident.

Jessie has also been diagnosed with Ménière's disease – an inner ear condition that can give you vertigo.

In July, the singer, who is dating basketball player Chanan Colman, 38, reportedly told fans on stage at a show in Camden, London, she is trying to conceive a child and admitted her body was changing shape as a result of her efforts.

Jessie got pregnant with her first child in 2021 after she said she had tried for a child alone, but she said in November she had miscarried.

She has admitted about the impact of the loss: “Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me.

“I know it’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honour all the feelings that come up, good and bad.

“The bad isn’t often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here.

“Because I know thousands of people around the world feel just like I do. Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all.”