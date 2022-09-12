‘The A-Team’ and ‘Hawaii Five-O’ actor Jack Ging dies of natural causes aged 90

Published
2022/09/12 23:30 (BST)

‘The A-Team’ and ‘Hawaii Five-O’ actor Jack Ging has died at 90.

His wife Apache told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday (12.09.22) he passed away at his home in La Quinta, California, on Friday (09.09.22) of natural causes.

He starred as General Harlan ‘Bull’ Fullbright in ‘The A-Team’, which ran from 1983 to 1987, alongside George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Schultz and Mr T.

His character on the show ended when Fullbright took a bullet in the back during a rescue mission to save his daughter.

The general was described as an antagonist who realised the show’s soldiers of fortunes were good guys.

His string of TV credits included guest spots on the likes of ‘Bat Masterson’, ‘The Roaring 20s’, ‘The Twilight Zone’, ‘Perry Mason’, ‘Gunsmoke’, ‘Bonanza’ and ‘The Six Million Dollar Man’.

On the big screen he starred in three films alongside Clint Eastwood, with his credits including the flicks ‘Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow’, ‘Desire in the Dust’, ‘That Man Bolt’, ‘Where the Red Fern Grows’ and ‘Die Sister, Die!’

Alongside Clint, Jack played a marshal in 1968’s ‘Hang ‘Em High’, a doctor in ‘Play Misty for Me’ (1971) and mine owner Morgan Allen in ‘High Plains Drifter’ (1973.)

Jack is survived by his wife Apache and his five children Adam, Casey, Erin, Charlie and Anna.

He once joked about NBC’s ‘The A-Team’: “It was a kids show. They shot 10,000 machine guns from every roof and threw bombs and grenades, but nobody ever got killed – except me.”

As well as acting, Jack was considered a top sportsman, playing for one season with the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League after he graduated.

Born November 30, 1931, in Alva, Oklahoma, he went to boarding school in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and served four years in the US Marine Corps, before playing halfback for three seasons at the University of Oklahoma.

He met his wife Apache, also from Oklahoma, while filming ‘Where the Red Fern Grows’ in 1973 and they were married five years later.

