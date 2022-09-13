Tommy Lee has launched his OnlyFans page for $39.95 per month.

The Motley Crüe drummer, set to turn 60 in October, signed up so he could be “free as f***” with his body – a month after he deleted a now infamous full-frontal naked picture he posted on Instagram from his bathroom, which broke the site’s nudity rules.

Tommy had told Motley Crüe concertgoers in Las Vegas on Friday (09.09.22) he showed his “s***” in August but “they took it down off the internet.”

He also used Instagram on Saturday to share an image of his bare bum with the words ‘Only’ and ‘Fans’ written on each cheek, captioning the image: “Cum join me over there for fun that Instagram won’t let us have here!”

Tommy added about why he wanted to join OnlyFans: “You can show anybody whatever the f*** you want, and they don’t f****** take it down.”

Grammy nominee Tommy’s OnlyFans feed has a bio that says: “Yeah THAT Tommy Lee… and yeah THAT D***!!!! Cum watch me be free.”

His first post declares: “Welcome! Let the mayhem begin!!!”

Lee shared his frustrations with Instagram “policing … bodies” in a video shared via Twitter on Sunday (12.09.22) and urged his fans to “head on over to the wild side.”

He captioned his full-frontal image on Instagram in August: “Ooooopppsss.”

Unlike Twitter, which permits pornography, Instagram bans nudity on the platform.

It offers a handful of exceptions, such as post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding.

The social media app also states that nude paintings and sculptures are acceptable.

Tommy has been described as “one of most well-endowed men in Hollywood”, and is infamous for his sex tape with ex-wife Pamela Anderson – which inspired the series ‘Pam and Tommy’.

He told a Texas audience in August he posted the rule-breaking Instagram image while “on a mother******* bender.”

Tommy added: “I got f–king sideways as f–k and got naked and posted pictures of my d***.

“Usually, I mean, I’m a t**** man, so I like to see t******, but tonight is equal-opportunity night.

“Tonight I wanna see everyone’s d***. C’mon boys, pull your s***. out. Pull your f****** junk out. Let’s go.”

When a concertgoer wouldn’t pull out his “mother******* hot dog” at the time because “the wife says no”, it prompted Tommy to scream: “Divorce!”

The founding member of heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, formed in 1981, married former ‘Baywatch’ actress Pamela in 1995 after knowing her for just 96 hours.

They married on a beach with Pamela, now 55, in a bikini, but divorced three years later in 1998.

Despite the split, the couple have had an on-off relationship, reuniting after Tommy was released from prison for beating Pamela in 1998, and then again in 2008.

The couple, who share sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 24, were the victim of a stolen sex tape in 1995.

In Tommy’s 2005 autobiography ‘Tommyland’ he says he had a conversation with his private parts about falling for Pamela – a scene recreated in Disney+'s ‘Pam and Tommy’.

Several puppeteers were hired for the scene, with actor Jason Mantzoukas, 49, voicing Tommy’s animatronic genitals.