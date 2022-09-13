AnnaSophia Robb has married long-term boyfriend Trevor Paul.

‘The Carrie Diaries’ actress, 28, tied the knot in front of loved ones and friends over the weekend and captioned an image of her wearing a strapless wedding dress and high-fiving guests on the day on Instagram: “Just the beginning… AHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

She and Trevor married outdoors in upstate New York, with the actress saying on her Instagram stories it was the “absolute most wonderful” day of her life.

The actress also thanked guests by saying: “We love everyone so much!”

She and Trevor were seen riding on bicycles in another wedding day photo.

AnnaSophia announced her engagement to Trevor last September by saying online: “I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!!”

She also described her then fiancée as “my best friend, the greatest man I know, and a real bad b****,” adding she felt “pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!”

The actress told Us Weekly earlier this month she had dreamed of a “mid-size” wedding.

She said: “It’s a unique experience, so I think I more so just feel honoured to have the excuse to bring everybody together.

“I really wanted to do something where all of our families could be together and just be fancy and have a great time.”