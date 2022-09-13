Julia Garner picked up her third Emmy Award for 'Ozark' on Monday (12.09.22) night.

The 28-year-old actress' portrayal of Ruth Langmore in the final season of the Netflix drama series earned her another win in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, beating off competition from 'Succession's J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook, 'Severance' star Patricia Arquette, HoYeon Jung from 'Squid Game', 'Better Call Saul's Rhea Seahorn, and Sydney Sweeney from 'Euphoria'.

Accepting the honour on stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, Julia - who won the same award in 2019 and 2020 - said: "First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers room, thank you for writing Ruth. She changed my life.

"I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me. And Laura Linney, you've been such a guiding light to me. I just feel really grateful, really grateful, to be here... and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists. I love you all."

Meanwhile, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series went to Matthew Macfadyen, who admitted he was "thrilled to bits" to take home his first Emmy in a hotly-contested category which also featured his co-stars Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun, as well as Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show'), Park Hae-soo ('Squid Game'), John Tuturro ('Severance'), Christopher Walken ('Severance') and Oh Yeong-su ('Squid Game').

He said: "I'm deeply flattered and thrilled to bits.

"I must say it really is such a pleasure a a a privilege for me to play this bonkers gift of a role in this wonderful show. My admiration and my gratitude to Jesse Armstrong and his remarkable writing team is boundless. They are truly amazing they just are. Thank you. Our brilliant producers at HBO, my gang of directors, and of course to the most extremely talented and lovely crew and cast."