Brett Goldstein failed in his promise not to swear as he picked up a Primetime Emmy Award on Monday (12.09.22).

The 42-year-old actor took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series accolade for the second year in a row thanks to his role as foul-mouthed Roy Kent in 'Ted Lasso', but after telling the audience his parents never got to hear his speech last year because it was censored during TV broadcasts, he pledged to keep it clean this time round.

He said: "I'm going to try not to swear.

"Thank you to the academy and Apple, thank you to Jason and Phil and Brendan and special boy Joe Kelly for creating this magical thing and letting me a little part of it. I would never take it for granted. It's incredible. To the cast, my fellow nominees, the hardest part about being in 'Ted Lasso' is being in a take and not ruining it by saying, 'God, you're good.'

"I was told not to swear. My family never got to hear me say this thank you for this second chance mom, dad..."

But Brett's speech was then muted as he slipped in some expletives.

He concluded: "I'm so sorry. Thank you very much. Thank you."

The actor beat out his co-stars Nick Mohammed and Toheeb Jimoh, 'Barry' stars Henry Winkler and Anthony Carrigan, Tony Shalhoub from 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams, and 'Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang to take the prize.

Meanwhile, Sheryl Lee Ralph triumphed in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category ahead of her co-star Janelle James, 'SNL's Kate McKinnon, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein, 'Hacks' actress Hannah Finbinder and 'Ted Lasso's Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham.

The 65-year-old star was in tears as she took to the stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater to accept her award, and for her speech, she sang Dianne Reeves' 'Endangered Species'.

She sang: “I am an endangered species, but I sing a victim’s song, I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs."