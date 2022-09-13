Amanda Seyfried admitted it was "a really nice feeling" to receive her first Emmy Award.

The 36-year-old actress scooped the Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited or Anthology Series or Movie prize for her portrayal of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in 'The Dropout' at Monday's (12.09.22) ceremony and appeared stunned when her name was called out ahead of Toni Collette ('The Staircase'), Julia Garner ('Inventing Anna'), Lily James ('Pam and Tommy'), Sarah Paulson ('Impeachment: American Crime Story') and Margaret Qualley ('Maid').

After the actress was announced as the winner, she exclaimed "Oh my god" and embraced her husband, Thomas Sadoski, before he escorted her to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

She said: "It's a really nice feeling."

After thanking the cast, crew, and her loved ones, she said of working on the series: “It was really hard but it was like the best time of my life."

Prior to her win, Amanda admitted on the red carpet that playing a "real person with a real story" had been a challenge.

She told 'Live With E!' host Loni Love: "I needed to create my own boundaries because it's a real person with a real story. We just did a version of it.

"And I had to keep that separate and remember it's a different version of Elizabeth Holmes.

"It's hard. There's a lot of iconic things about her that we had to capture, but at the end of the day, it's our version. And the audience was able to follow along."

And Amanda was proud to have even been nominated for her work on the show.

She said: "It's the most exciting thing. How could you not love people paying attention to you and with positive feedback?

"You don't do it for that, but when you get it, it's the cherry on the top of a really great job."