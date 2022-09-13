Lizzo cried after winning the Best Competition Program Emmy Award on Monday (12.09.22) night.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker was "very emotional' after seeing her show 'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' - in which she sought out dancers for her world tour - triumph over 'The Amazing Race', 'Nailed It!', 'RuPaul's Drag Race', 'Top Chef' and 'The Voice', as she called for more diversity in the stories being told on screen.

She said: “I’m very emotional. The trophy is nice but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they’re not that unique. They just don’t get the platform. Telling stories, let’s just tell more stories.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me.

“If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like ‘you’re going to see that person but b**** it’s gonna have to be you.’ ”

Lizzo went on to dedicate the rest of her speech to the dancers featured on the show.

She said: “One year ago these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy award winning superstars who are going on a world tour. Make some noise for my big grrrls. I love you guys so much, Daddy I love you! God bless ya’ll. This is for the Big Grrrls.”