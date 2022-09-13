Jason Sudeikis was "truly surprised and flattered" to win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy Award.

The 46-year-old actor admitted he wasn't "overly prepared" to get on stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on Monday (12.09.22) night to accept the accolade for playing the lead role in sports comedy 'Ted Lasso' because the standard of nominees in the category - which included 'Barry' star Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult (The Great'), 'Only Murders in the Building's Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Donald Glover ('Atlanta') - was so high.

He said: "Oh nuts, OK. Thank you. I have sat at home and watched awards shows, my mom loves awards shows and I always bust people's balls that get up and say 'I didn't think I had a chance' but I really didn't - an amazing group I was nominated with, so I'm not overly prepared.

"But I did take classes at the second city, so I'm gonna go for it."

Jason then thanked those who work on the show, as well as the viewers who "dig" the programme just as much as the cast do.

He continued: "Thank you to my parents, to our incredible cast, it's a joy to get to work with these guys, you're amazing...Thank you to Apple, to Warner Bros, to Doozer, everybody who helps us out making the show, our crew. It's really something.

"Thanks so much to the people who watch this show and dig it as much as we do. I'm truly surprised and flattered, thank you."