Zendaya's Emmy Award win meant "so much" to her.

The 26-year-old actress' portrayal of Rue Bennett in 'Euphoria' saw her take home one of the biggest awards at Monday's (12.09.22) ceremony, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and she admitted she felt "honoured" just to have been nominated alongside Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh of 'Killing Eve', Laura Linney of 'Ozark', 'Yellowjackets' actress Melanie Lynskey, and 'The Morning Show's Reese Witherspoon.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, she said: "This means so much, thank you, thank you so much. Wow. To all the incredible actors in this category, I'm so honoured to be beside you.

"Thank you to the incredible cast and crew of 'Euphoria' for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show, I love you all so much. Thank you to the Academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight."

Zendaya - who won the same award in 2020 - went on to thank show creator Sam Levinson for always having faith in her, before dedicating her win to those who have shared their stories with her after connecting with the recovering drug addict she plays on the programme.

She said: "Thank you to Sam for sharing Rue with me, thank you for believing in me even in moments when I didn't believe in myself.

"My greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was it could help heal people and I wanted to say thank you to everyone that has shared their story with me I want you to know anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and I carry them with her, so thank you so much."