Emmy Awards: Jean Smart wins for second year running

Published
2022/09/13 03:45 (BST)

Jean Smart paid tribute to the writers of 'Hacks' as she picked up her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Award on Monday (12.09.22).

The 70-year-old actress took home the honour for the second year in a row and credited her success to those who penned scripts that made the second season of the show even better than the first.

She said: "My second time honouring this show, I am so blown away by our writers who not only matched season one but surpassed it.

"As we all know season two of a show is kind of a litmus test, so this has just been a thrill... The crew went above, above, above and beyond,

Supporting actors who added so much to the show...All our nominees, our darling cohort, Hannah [Einbinder], Christopher McDonald, Kaitlyn [Olson], who played my darling daughter, best legs in Hollywood...

"I didn't realise the appeal of our show but we were shooting in a mall and there were three little boys there who were like 10 or 11 and they went 'Look, it's Deborah Vance' and I went 'Hi! You should not be watching this show.' "

Jean then thanked fellow nominee Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel') for sending a gift before the ceremony but joked she thought the actress was trying to sabotage her.

She said: "Rachel Brosnahan, one of our fabulous nominees, pure classy, sent this box of unbelievable designer cookies. And I thought that was so nice and classy until I realised she was hoping I wouldn't fit into a single dress in Hollywood. Thanks anyway."

The veteran actress - who was also nominated alongside Quina Brunson ('Abbott Elementary'), Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant'), Elle Fanning ('The Great') and Issa Rae ('Insecure') - then hilariously ended her speech with a shout-out to the practitioner who gives her Botox injections.

She said: "One more thing, I promised - I lost a bet - Hermine, thank you for the Botox."

