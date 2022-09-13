'Succession', 'Ted Lasso', and 'The White Lotus' won the biggest prizes at this year's Prime Time Emmy Awards.

The three programmes scooped the final trophies of the evening at Monday's (12.09.22) ceremony at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, with 'Succession' named Outstanding Drama Series ahead of ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Euphoria’, ‘Ozark’, ‘Severance’, ‘Squid Game’, ‘Stranger Things’, and ‘Yellowjackets’.

Showrunner Jesse Armstrong made the evening's only mention of the recent death of Queen Elizabeth and the crowning of her son Charles as King when he accepted the award.

He said: "It’s a big week for successions. Evidently, there was a little bit more voting involved in our winning than King Charles.”

After actor Brian Cox - who plays patriarch Logan Roy - told Jesse to "keep it royalist", the writer added: “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than where he is. We’ll leave that to other people. But we are incredibly grateful to have this. It is a wonderful honour.”

Jesse also took home the Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series award while star Matthew Macfayden had won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Jason Sudeikis made his second trip on stage to accept the Outstanding Comedy Series prize for 'Ted Lasso', having earlier picked up the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series accolade.

He said: "Thank you so much to everyone who watches the show. Thank you for everybody what voted on the show. Thank you for everybody that works on the show. This is only an eighth of them -- everybody in the offices of Warner Bros., Apple, Doozer, that answers the calls, everybody in production, our COVID squad.

"Season 2 was huge. We didn't have a single shutdown because of what you men and women did for us everybody in post-production that helped us out building these amazing soccer stadiums around us.

"The show is about good and evil. It's about the truth and lies. This show is about all that stuff but it's mostly about our response to those things and your response to our show has been overwhelming. Thank you, again, so much."

The Apple TV+ show - which also won an award for directing, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein - beat 'Hacks', 'Abbott Elementary', 'Barry', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'What We Do in the Shadows' to the prize.

'The White Lotus' scooped Best Limited or Anthology Series ahead of ‘Dopesick’, ‘The Dropout’, ‘Inventing Anna’, and 'Pam and Tommy'.

Taking to the stage, writer-and-director Mike White - who had earlier won awards for both writing and directing the series - acknowledged the network that brought the programme to viewers.

He said: “I forgot to thank HBO my other speeches."

Executive producer David Bernad said: "I’ve been talking about this show for 15 years. It took a shared vision and unwavering trust of Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi and Nora Skinner at HBO to bring this to life.

“To our exceptional cast and crew, you showed up every day — in the midst of global uncertainty, away from loved ones — and gave your heart and soul and passion to the show. We came together as a community to try and make something special, and through our collective efforts, we’re standing here today. We share this with the entire 'White Lotus' family.”

The evening also saw Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett take home the Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie prizes.

Elsewhere at the ceremony - which was hosted by Keenan Thompson - 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, while the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series gong was awarded to 'Euphoria' star Zendaya and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series prize went to 'Hacks' star Jean Smart.

Lizzo and Amanda Seyfried won their first Emmys, for ‘Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls’ and 'The Dropout' respectively, while Michael Keaton became the first actor to win five major television awards thanks to his win for 'Dopesick'.

Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Selected List of Winners:

Outstanding Drama Series:

‘Succession’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Lee Jung-jae, ‘Squid Game’

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Zendaya, ‘Euphoria’

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Matthew Macfayden, ‘Succession’

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’

Outstanding Comedy Series:

‘Ted Lasso’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Brett Goldstein, ‘Ted Lasso’

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Michael Keaton, ‘Dopesick’

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Amanda Seyfried, ‘The Dropout’

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Murray Bartlett, ‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:

Jennifer Coolidge, ‘The White Lotus’

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding Competition Program:

‘Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls’