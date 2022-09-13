Hannah Waddingham wore sneakers to the Emmy Awards.

The 'Ted Lasso' actress joked the "best thing" about the floor-length pink Dolce and Gabbana gown she'd chosen for Monday (12.09.22) night's ceremony was the fact no one could see she had opted for comfort over style and decided not to wear high-heeled shoes.

Showing off her sparkly footwear to 'Live From E!' reporter Loni Love, she said: "You know what the best thing about this is?. Nobody knows I have heels on underneath."

And when Loni revealed she had done the same, Hannah exclaimed: "I feel like we've got the inside scoop and everyone else is doing the [click-click] thing.

"I don't want to wear heels.

The 48-year-old actress won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at last year's ceremony and although she was nominated for the same accolade this year, she admitted her previous win had made her "feel so relaxed and genuinely happy to be here."

Hannah - who lost out to 'Abbott Elementary' star Sheryl Lee Ralph - added: "It kind of takes the heat off you a bit. And my category is the most ridiculous embarrassment of riches. So anyone that gets up, I'll be like, 'F' yeah!' "

The upcoming third series of 'Ted Lasso' is rumoured to be its last, but Hannah stayed tight-lipped when asked to confirm if that is the case.

She simply said: "I think that it might be, in terms of the end of a story. But, who knows?"

The former 'Game of Thrones' star previously admitted she didn't want co-star and writer Jason Sudeikis to call it a day just yet.

She said: If I were Apple and Warner Bros., I'd be leaning on him like a lunatic and putting him in a corner in a little cage and giving him a notebook and a pen. It's too beautiful."