Elle Fanning wanted to "pay homage" to 'The Great's costume team at the Emmy Awards.

The 24-year-old actress - who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series but lost out to 'Hacks' star Jean Smart - worked with the show's costume designer Sharon Long and seamstress Catherine Shaw to create the pink and black gown she wore to Monday's (12.09.22) ceremony in Los Angeles after taking inspiration from the personal nature of 1950s red carpet wear.

Speaking to Laverne Cox on 'Live From E!', Elle explained: "I've always been inspired by the glamour of the '50s, specifically when costume designers would design actresses gowns. It's so special and you can see those dresses are made with love.

"Once I got nominated, I thought, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if [Sharon] designed my dress?'"

Sharon and Catherine happily obliged and worked after-hours to hand make the dress.

Elle said: "I wanted to pay homage to the creatives on our show, because the world that's created in The Great, the way it looks is so important."

The actress went on to praise the show's make-up and wardrobe teams for how they help her to get into character.

She said: "They transform you, especially with characters," Elle explained. "You get up in the morning and you feel like yourself, all tired in sweatpants and boom! In my case, I put my corset on, I have a tall wig and I feel like a queen!"

With Elle and her co-star Nicholas Hoult - who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - the only cast members able to attend the ceremony because of filming commitments, the pair planned to let their hair down for the evening.

Elle said: "We said we would party for all of them."