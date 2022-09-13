Lily James had to be sewn into her Emmy Awards dress.

The 33-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (12.09.22) in a close-fitting bronze metal mesh custom Versace dress and she admitted she felt "so lucky" to be wearing the gown.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I am sewn into it at the back and it’s corseted.

"They designed it for me. The people that made this dress are phenomenal… We had so many fittings perfecting it and I’m so lucky.”

Lily was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her portrayal of Pamela Anderson in 'Pam and Tommy' and she admitted she and her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray "went deep in researching early 2000 silhouettes for the gown" to pay tribute to the 'Baywatch' actress' hey day.

She told People magazine: "It's Versace and it's just heaven. It was designed for me and I was kind of a part of the colour choices and building it together so it's just unreal. I'm obsessed with every tiny bit of it."

Lily also admitted she kept one of her costumes from 'Pam and Tommy' and has been wearing it out and about.

She said: "I actually wore a pink chainmail outfit, kind of like knee skirt and top for a club scene and she let me keep it and I've worn it already a few times."

And the actress opened up about the "intense" transformation she went through to play the 'Barb Wire' star in the drama series.

She said: "Honestly it would blow your mind. The costume team led by Kameron Lennox and the hair and makeup and the prosthetics, they are true artists and every detail was analysed and torn apart and I love that, I'm a perfectionist, I really all of that sculpting and building the outside, inside everything!

"But yeah there was various different red pieces, different like bum size or like on the thigh… it was pretty intense."