PnB Rock has died aged 30 after being shot during a robbery.

The rapper - real name Rakim Hasheem Allen - was eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, California on Monday (12.09.22) when the robbery occurred, and he has declared dead after the incident.

Los Angeles Police Department's Captain Kelly Muniz - who didn't name the rapper - revealed in a news briefly that a "victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by the suspect".

She said the suspect pulled out a gun demanding "hist property" and shot several times before appearing "to remove some property".

Muniz added that PnB Rock was declared dead at 1:59pm local time, with the South Bureau Homicide investigating the case, plus "many other detectives".

Although the captain didn't name PnB Rock, witnesses and video footage have revealed him as the victim.

As reported by KTLA, no one else was injured in the incident, while a video of the aftermath showed the rapper - who has 2.6 million followers on Instagram - alive but badly injured before his death.

Shortly before the shooting, his girlfriend - designer and influencer Stephanie Sibounheuang - posted a since-deleted video on her Instagram Story of her meal at the restaurant.

The couple have two-year-old daughter Xuri together.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times newspaper, the authorities are now assessing surveillance footage from both inside the restaurant and from nearby businesses in an attempt to identify the suspect.

PnB Rock dropped his first breakthrough hit 'Selfish' in 2016, and his collaboration with YFN Lucci - 'Everyday We Lit' - came out the same year and peaked at 33 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which was the highest charting track for both musicians.