The Prince and Princess of Wales could tour Australia early next year to formally accept condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Prince William, 40, and Catherine, 40, were due to head Down Under in 2020 but the trip was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's now thought they could head to Australasia in 2023, and they may take their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Buckingham Palace is looking at plans for members of the royal family to head to as many Commonwealth nations and realms as possible next year to accept condolences, after the queen passed away aged last Thursday (08.09.22) aged 96.

King Charles, 73, became King of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms, including Australia, following the death of his mother.

Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, had been due to take a trip to a Commonwealth country in October, but, according to the publication, that is now "doubtful" due to plans for his coronation.

A source also said Charles will look to tour Australia at an "early opportunity" in his reign.

Last weekend, Australia proclaimed the new king as Head of State with a 21-gun salute, in a ceremony presided over by Governor-General David Hurley at Parliament House in Canberra.

He said: "Whereas because of the death of our pleasant and glorious Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown has solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Philip Arthur George.

"We therefore, general the honourable David Hurley, governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia and members of the Federal Executive Council do now proclaim Prince Charles Philip Arthur George to be King Charles III by Grace of God. King of Australia and his Realms and Territories, head of the Commonwealth.

"And with hearty and humble affection we promise him faith and obedience. This 11th day of September 2022, into the first year of his Majesty’s reign, signed by me as governor general and countersigned by my command by the honourable Anthony Albanese MP, prime minister of the Commonwealth of Australia. God save the King."

What's more, newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised that he will not hold a referendum on whether Australia should become a republic in his first term, explaining that it is a time to "pay tribute" and mourn for the monarch instead.

He said: "This is a time to show gratitude for her service to Australia, the Commonwealth, and the world. It is a time to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and to show deep respect and admiration, not to questions about our constitution."