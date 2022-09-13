Michael Keaton thinks the axing of 'Batgirl' must have been a "business decision".

The ‘Batman’ star - who was replaced by Val Kilmer in the last film of the 90s comic book adaptation trilogy - admits he "really doesn't know" why the $90 million film was scrapped by Warner Bros last month, but "assumes" it made good business sense.

Keaton had reprised his role as Bruce Wayne/ Batman for the film, which was due to see Leslie Grace star as the titular character/ Barbara Gordon.

He told Variety: "I think it was a business decision. I’m going to assume it was a good one. I really don’t know."

Keaton made awards show history on Monday night (12.09.22) by becoming the first male actor to win all five major TV awards when he took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy at the Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance in 'Dopesick'.

The 70-year-old actor added to the Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Television Critics Association Awards he has already won.

Accepting the prize at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, he said: "I have to tell you first of all, my face hurts so much from all the fake smiling I've been doing.

"Thanks to the great folks at Disney and Hulu and everybody at that table, this is one of the special projects I've ever worked on. It means something, so thanks a lot. It's wonderful. I'm very, very grateful."

Earlier in the night, Keaton was asked when he would next appear as Batman.

He joked: "A little later tonight, probably, if you’re lucky enough.

"We’ll see. It was great. It was fun. I really have no idea."