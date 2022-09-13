George Lazenby is “sorry” after being removed from a live show after complaints about his on-stage stories.

The ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ star outlined it was not his “intention” to upset people with his anecdotes from the height of his fame while appearing at 'The Music of James Bond' in Perth, Australia on Saturday night (10.09.2022).

In a statement shared on social media, the 83-year-old actor said: “I am sorry and saddened to hear that my stories in Perth on Saturday might have offended some people.

“It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times, for example in the documentary ‘BECOMING BOND’, were taken that way.

“I personally have friends within my close circle who are gay and I would never wish to offend anyone. Having been surrounded by strong women all my life, I have always admired and respected women and their wishes.

“I figure my real achievements in my life are my kids: when my daughter Melanie recently got married, I was so proud. As I am of my other kids, Jennifer - who has made me a great granddad. My younger kids are doing well: George Jnr and my twins, Samuel and Kaitlin.

“Now in my 80s, family and friends are naturally what’s most important to me.”

This message to fans came after Concertworks dropped George from the tour’s dates in Melbourne citing “unacceptable” remarks made on stage in Perth, which according to the tickets is an event with no age restriction and apparently, there were children in the audience.

No recording of the incident has been released but attendees reported what went on in the theatre, according to interviews on local radio stations.

An audience member said: “He spent all of the interview just talking basically about his sexual conquests, he swore, he certainly wasn't talking about his Bond movies, he downplayed the Queen, a day after she died.

“He named women he had slept with, and there were children in the audience, and a lot families who had brought their kids probably to their first classical music concert.”