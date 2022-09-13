Sony's latest State of Play event will unveil 10 new games for the PS4, PS5 and PSVR2.

Some Japanese games and "a few other surprises from developers all around the world" are expected later today (13.09.22).

The State of Play kicks off at 11pm BST in the UK (3pm PT and 6pm ET).

Earlier this year, Sony promised 10 new live service PlayStation games by 2026.

Following the tech giant's acquisition of Bungie, Sony set out its plans to use the video game developer's expertise to deliver a host of titles over the next few years.

Speaking during an earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totok said: "Our studios will learn from Bungie, that is a strong wish we have the Bungie side is willing to work closely with us."

Meanwhile, Sony is set to make more studio acquisitions after buying Bungie.

This week, the company behind PlayStation bought the 'Halo' and 'Destiny' developer for $3.6 billion, and it's said they are not done with big acquisitions.

Gamesindustry.biz boss Christopher Dring revealed that PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan told him to "expect more".

The deal sees Bungie become an "independent subsidiary" of Sony Interactive Entertainment, with the details confirmed through Sony in a press release.

PS boss Herman Hulst said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Bungie to the PlayStation family!

"Bungie create community-driven games with outstanding technology that are enormous fun to play, and I know that everyone at PlayStation Studios will be excited about what we can share and learn together."

The studio will still release multiplatform games and "self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

Ryan added: "We've had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn't be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family."

And Bungie boss Pete Parsons commented: "Our original universes have immense potential and, with SIE's support, we will propel Bungie into becoming a global multimedia entertainment company dedicated to delivering on our creative vision."