The Nintendo Direct on Tuesday (13.09.22) will not be livestreamed in the UK as a mark of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The showcase will take place at 3PM BST / 7AM PT / 2PM ET, however, it will only be shown on YouTube in the UK as a video-on-demand afterwards at 4pm BST.

Nintendo UK tweeted: "As a mark of respect during this period of national mourning, we will not livestream tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct. It will be published as a video-on-demand on our YouTube channel at 16:00 (UK time) tomorrow."

At the time of writing, there is no indication of what will be shown during the stream.

Nintendo simply stated that it will share “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.”

The UK is in a period of mourning after the British monarch passed away aged 96 on September 8.