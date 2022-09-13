Tori Spelling says her late friend Scout Masterson was “taken way too soon”.

The former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star paid tribute to her family friend and publicist on social media following his death on Sunday (11.09.22) aged 48 and shared a gallery of photographs including Scout, his husband Bill Horn and their children, Simone and Boz.

The 49-year-old actress wrote on Instagram this week: “I mean - A phrase no one said better than @scoutmasterson. That feeling that if you don't put something into words that others can read then it isn't real? How can this be real?

"I struggled with this post today. But, sadly it is real. Yesterday, our friend Scout passed away. This unbelievably kind human who was the best dad, husband, son, dog dad, friend, and Guncle was taken way too soon."

Tori added that Scout’s children Simone and Boz "were his world".

She continued: "He loved his hubby Bill with all his heart. His mom Grandma J we all call Nana was a goddess in this world.”

The ‘Mother, May I Sleep With Danger’ star gushed that Scout "had so many friends that cared about him because he made time for all of them and they all knew the world was a better place with him in it".

Tori wrote: "No matter what he was going thru health wise and personally he was always making sure to make others feel loved and to make them laugh and smile. He was a constant ray of positivity.”

Tori - who has children Liam,15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 10, and Beau, five, with Dean McDermott, 55 - shared her “kiddos loved him so much”

She added: "He was the self proclaimed 'fun' Guncle. A title he proudly wore."

"Stella said to me 'I can't believe I'll never get a hug from Uncle Scouty again. He gave the best hugs. And, always smelled so good,” before saying it was “all true”, labelling Scout the “best hugger in the world.”

Tori ended her homage to the late casting directory by offering “love and prayers to his amazingly beautiful family.”

She said: "He loved candles [candle emoji]. Light one in his honor if you can. A beautiful flame in our hearts that'll never go out. Xoxo."