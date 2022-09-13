Netflix is teaming up with Ubisoft to launch three exclusive games.

The streaming giant - which enables billions of users worldwide to access endless hours of TV and film content - is now gearing up to launch a series of games with developer Ubisoft, including a new 'Assasins' Creed.'

In a statement, Netflix said: "The first game in the partnership will be a sequel to 'Valiant Hearts', the World War I-set puzzle-adventure. Directed by the team behind the first game, the new story will launch in January 2023. Also coming in 2023 is a new Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, which will bring Netflix members a rogue-lite-inspired hack-and-slash adventure. Finally, there’s big news for Assassin’s Creed fans: in addition to the live-action Assassin’s Creed series being developed for Netflix, an original Assassin’s Creed mobile game is in the works as well."

Netflix is reportedly planning to release up to 50 games on the platform within the next year and head of external games Leanne Loombe explained that the company are hoping to create a game for everyone, noting that it only takes "five minutes" to play on a commute whereas it can take "hours" to watch a movie or TV show.

She told The Financial Times: "Whoever our members are we want to make sure there’s a game on there for them, we are going to start to focus more on Netflix IP as that's what we have a superpower in. People are still playing games so there's still a huge opportunity for us. You need a few hours to watch a TV series or films but you only need five minutes to play a game on your commute."