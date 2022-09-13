Meadow Walker remembered her late father Paul Walker on his 49th birthday.

The 23-year-old model paid tribute to the late ‘Fast and the Furious’ star - who died in 2013 aged 40 following a car crash - and revealed new merchandise designs that go towards benefitting the Paul Walker Foundation on social media.

Alongside a sweet photo of them together when she was a child, she wrote on Instagram on Monday (12.09.2022): "Happy birthday to my best friend and twin soul.

"I love you forever and miss you everyday. New @paulwalkerfdn designs out today to celebrate you! Do good, be good [blue heart emoji]."

Meadow - who keeps her father’s memory alive on and offline - attended the premiere of the ‘F9’ film in June 2021 where Vin Diesel hinted she could even appear in the franchise that made her dad into a star.

The 55-year-old actor said: “I would not count anything out. Let me just - without giving you all the secrets of the 'Fast 10', let’s just say nothing’s ruled out.”

Along with the snippet, Vin spoke about how “protective” he feels of his goddaughter Meadow and how much it means to him she is so involved in his and his family’s lives, which includes his daughters Pauline, seven, Hania, 14 and son Vincent, 12 with his wife Paloma Jimenez.

He said: "She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things.

"There are moments when I see her playing with Pauline and it hits me so deep 'cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that."

Meanwhile, in November 2021 Meadow - who tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan in October 2021 - revealed she was “blessed and grateful” to say “bye bye” to a tumour after two years.

She wrote on social media: "2 years ago today. I've come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed grateful."