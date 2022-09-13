Disney Plus could be launching a "hard bundle" with Hulu.

The streaming giant - which was launched back in 2020 and has more than 150 million subscribers worldwide - could be set to buy fellow content platform Hulu out of their stake with Comcast, according to CEO Bob Chapek.

Asked if he was interested in merging Disney+ with Hulu, he said: "When you ask our Disney+ consumers the No. 1 thing they want, yes, they want more Marvel. Yes, they want more “Star Wars.” But the No. 1 thing they really want is more general entertainment. And once we [buy out Comcast’s stake], we will be able to entertain questions like that as to whether we manage it more like we have in Europe, where there’s a six-brand tile on Disney+; or we manage it as a 'soft bundle', which is what we have now; or move to more of a 'hard bundle' in the future.

The Disney boss went on to explain that the consumer "dictates everything" and he believes there will come a time when the customer wants a "frictionless experience" with their viewing habits.

He told the LATimes: "So there are going to be some people I think, eventually, who are going to want a frictionless experience. The consumer essentially dictates everything."