A virtual reality company has secured £300,000 ($352,000) in funding to help research and expansion.

Virus Tech - which is based in Cardiff, UK - aims to allow businesses to offer training simulations through the medium of virtual reality technology CEO George Bellwood is "extremely excited" to see what the future holds following an initial grant from Google for Startups back in 2021.

He told UKTN: "We are extremely excited for what the future holds at Virtus Tech. This investment round has been crucial to our rapid growth in this sector and Virtus Tech as a team cannot wait to continue disrupting the VR market."

The second round of funding came from early-stage investment firm SFC Capital - who back in June received £5m from a government scheme - and investment executive Edward Stevenson explained that the new technology will be "easy to use" and claimed that there has never been a "better time to invest" in it.

He said: "With their easy-to-use VR/AR technology, it will bring training to a large number of people and can be carried out anywhere, at any time. With the widening adoption of VR/AR, there has never been a better time to invest in the space and the team behind Virtus Tech have the skills and experience to capitalise on this market."