Brian Cox feels "sorry" for Amber Heard after her legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The 'Succession' star thinks the 36-year-old actress got "the rough end of it" in her high-profile court battle against 'The Pirates of the Caribbean' star.

The 76-year-old actor told the Times newspaper: "I feel sorry for the woman. I think she got the rough end of it."

Johnny was awarded over $10 million in damages in June after suing his ex-wife over an op-ed that she wrote in 2018 about being a victim of domestic violence.

Brian previously slammed Johnny in the first edition of his memoir, ‘Putting the Rabbit in the Hat’, calling him "overrated" and "overblown".

However, Brian subsequently confessed to being "a bit harsh" on the Hollywood icon.

He said: "I just thought I was being a bit harsh. You know what it’s like, you go for the easy joke. And I went for the easy joke. That was what happened, and I sort of regretted it. Because I’m not like that normally; I was just being a bit glib, a bit flip."

Meanwhile, Camille Vasquez - Johnny's lawyer - previously opened up about her client's reaction to the court's verdict.

She shared: "The court was very kind to provide us with a room that we used for lunch and meetings and when we FaceTimed him he was so relieved, happy and grateful.

"It was nice to see him smile.

"A mutual friend told me, ‘I haven’t seen Johnny smile like that in six years.’

"It’s true, there’s a sense of peace to him now that he just didn’t have before.

"He was able to tell his story and was infinitely grateful and moved. We all were. I still get a bit emotional about it - to give him his life back."