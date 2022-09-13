Kerry Katona's older daughters can drink her under the table.

The former Atomic Kitten star - who has previously battled with alcoholism - recently celebrated her daughter Molly's 21st birthday with family in Ireland, and she revealed her and her sister Lilly-Sue, 19, whose father is former Westlife star Brian McFadden, hit the booze hard days before.

Writing in her latest new! magazine column, Kerry said: "I'm back from Ireland now and what a brilliant time we had celebrating Molly's 21st birthday.

"A few days before her party, we went out for some drinks and my God, my girls can drink!

"Lilly and Molly put me to shame.

"Well, not in my heyday, but they definitely can now."

The 42-year-old singer was "emotional" seeing her girls with their dad in the rare reunion.

She added: "We all had such a brilliant time - and the party was amazing.

"Everyone came together for Molly and that's what it was all about.

"Obviously, me and Brian were reunited at the party and it was nice to see him.

"And I felt quite emotional seeing Lilly and Molly with their dad because I've never really seen it before.

"It was lovely to watch.

"It was a brilliant night and I loved being back in Ireland."

Last week, Kerry admitted she thought it would have been "awkward" reuniting with her ex-husband at the party after she made a joke about their sex life on a podcast.

The 'Whole Again' hitmaker - who was married to Brian for four years from 2002 until 2006 - made the quip about their marriage with YouTuber Shaun Attwood just days before the big reunion in Dublin.

She wrote: "I made a joke that my ex Brian McFadden proposed after three weeks because I’m so good in bed. For God’s sake, it was a joke, people! I use humour a lot and it’s just part of my personality – I like to take the p*** and I obviously wasn’t being serious.

"The timing of the headlines wasn’t great as I’m going over to Ireland for Molly’s birthday and will be celebrating with Brian… awkward!"

However, the reunion went better than expected as Kerry and Brian were pictured dancing with Molly at the party. The trio were seen twirling around the dance floor together as LMFAO's 'Sexy and I Know It' played.

Kerry also posted some pictures from the bash on Instagram and wrote: "Noooooo!!! Nooooo way is my baby girl @123_mollymc 21 WHAAAT!!

"Oh my goodness.. baby girl I honestly cannot express in words how b****y proud I am of you, you are one hell of a girl or should I say woman!"

Kerry is also mother to Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge from previous relationships.