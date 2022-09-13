Sasha Banks has compared her modelling debut to her first ever wrestling match.

The former WWE champion - who shockingly walked out of 'WWE Raw' earlier this year alongside her tag team partner Naomi over creative issues with the company - strutted her stuff during New York Fashion Week they both walked the runway for Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade.

Reflecting on the exciting moment, she told Page Six: "It felt chaotic. It felt like my first wrestling match all over again! I’m back to being the new girl. It felt like everyone was like, ‘Who’s this? Who’s taking my spot?’

"But I just had to walk in with confidence like I knew what I was doing because this has been a dream of mine for such a long time, to be in the modeling space."

Banks - whose real name is Mercedes Varnado - wrestled her first match for New England Championship Wrestling in 2010, before making her WWE debut two years later.

The 30-year-old star - also known for her role as Koska Reeves in 'The Mandalorian' - revealed she took inspiration from Tyra Banks for her big modelling moment, having grown up idolising the Victoria's Secret Angel.

She added: “I took a deep breath and told myself, ‘I belong'. Tyra, Adriana Lima, I grew up watching all of the Victoria’s Secret girls, so I always dreamt of being on a runway.

"Watching those girls, I was always like, ‘I want to have wings one day.’ ”

Meanwhile, she's also keen to move into magazine photoshoots, having landed a spread in next month's issue of Vogue Scandinavia.

Revealing her modelling goals, she said: “I want to walk in Paris and Milan next, but I’m also just trying to make my way through this modeling world and get in all the magazines. Vogue feels like a good start."