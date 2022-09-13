Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn't been invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The 69-year-old politician and other Kremlin representatives have all been blacklisted by Buckingham Palace, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Dignitaries from Belarus and Myanmar have also been overlooked by the palace, while Iran will only be represented at the funeral on an ambassadorial level.

Around 500 dignitaries from around the globe - including senior politicians and royalty - will attend the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19.09.22).

A government insider told the Metro: "This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and their Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, have all confirmed their attendance for the upcoming funeral.

US President Joe Biden will also attend the service in Westminster with First Lady Jill Biden.

The Biden's paid a glowing tribute to the monarch after her death on Thursday (08.09.22), saying she "defined an era".

They said in a statement: "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.

"She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection - whether they heard her on the radio as a young princess speaking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around their televisions for her coronation, or watched her final Christmas speech or her Platinum Jubilee on their phones. And she, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service."