Britney Spears didn't have a "sit-down dinner" at her wedding,

The 40-year-old pop star married actor Sam Asghari, 28, in June, and Drew Barrymore - who attended the ceremony alongside the likes Madonna and Selena Gomez - has revealed that they didn't have a formal meal to mark the occasion.

Drew said: "It was intimate, it was fairy tale-ish, it was very sweet. It was, you know — there was no press. It was the way she wanted to do it. I also thanked her for not having a sit-down dinner. God, do I hate sit-down dinners!"

The 'E.T' star actually "hates" formal dinners at weddings, observing that guests are often separated and then served with "bizarre" food.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', the actress added: "They always separate you, like, ‘We’re gonna force you into a new social endeavour.’ The person you came with that you want to hang out with is over there. Why did you do that?! And now let’s eat some bizarre food that you didn’t choose. And … and … and I hate it!

"They did the ceremony, she got right to the dance party, we had the best time, and I was like, ‘Thank you!’"

Meanwhile, Britney recently claimed that she's unlikely to ever perform again because of how "traumatised" she is by her past.

The chart-topping pop star confessed to being "stubborn" and revealed she's determined to "make [her] point".

Britney - who won her long-running conservatorship battle in 2021 - said: "I'm pretty traumatised for life and yes I’m p***** as f*** and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point."