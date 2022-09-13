A man has been charged by police after heckling Prince Andrew in Edinburgh on Monday (12.09.22).

The 22-year-old man - whose name has not been released - heckled the prince as Queen Elizabeth's cortege passed along the Royal Mile in the Scottish capital, and he was subsequently arrested by Police Scotland.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Footage has circulated on social media of the man shouting in the direction of the 62-year-old prince, who was part of the royal procession behind the queen's coffin.

The heckler was arrested at the scene after being dragged away by bystanders. He told an officer: "I’ve done nothing wrong."

Earlier this year, Andrew paid a financial settlement to Virginia Giuffre, after she accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who committed suicide in August 2019 - and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew in 2001.

Giuffre - who was formerly known as Virginia Roberts - brought a civil case against him in the US, before Andrew agreed to pay a financial settlement to his accuser.

Andrew has always denied the allegations.

Despite this, the prince was forced to hand his military titles and royal patronages back to the queen before he reached the settlement.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time: "With the queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."