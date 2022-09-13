Brian Cox warned ‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong to “keep it royalist” after the writer made a dig at King Charles during the Emmy awards.

The actor spoke up after Jesse, 51, made a joke about it being a big week for “successions” in Britain while picking up the award for best drama series.

He referred to King Charles automatically taking the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth – and said there was a “bit more voting” involved in him getting a gong for ‘Succession’.

Jesse said: “Big week for ‘Succession’. New king in the UK this week for us. Evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles.”

British actress Lucy Prebble, 41, was seen putting her hands to her mouth over the gag.

Brian then stepped in on stage next to Jesse and advised “keep it royalist, keep it royalist”.

But Jesse added: “I’m not saying that we’re more legitimate in our position than he is – we’ll leave that to other people.

“We are incredibly grateful to have this, it’s a wonderful honour. This group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort.”

Brian spoke out despite calling for the British monarchy to be scrapped after the Queen’s death.

Referring to the royal family, the outspoken acting veteran, 54, once said the “whole bloody shooting match” should be abandoned after the passing of Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8 at her home in Balmoral.

HBO’s ‘Succession’, in which Brian plays foul-mouthed media titan Logan Roy, was also named best drama series in 2020 and landed four trophies at this year’s Emmys out of 25 nominations.