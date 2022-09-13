Queen Elizabeth will be buried wearing only two sentimental pieces of jewellery, a royal expert claims.

Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council, told Metro.co.uk on Tuesday (13.09.22) it is “unlikely” the “humble” British monarch will be adorned in heavy, lavish jewellery in her coffin.

She claimed Her Majesty, who died aged 96 at her Balmoral home on September 8, will instead be laid to rest wearing only her “simple” Welsh gold wedding band and a “pair of pearl earrings”.

Lisa added the royal’s engagement ring – which is embedded with diamonds taken from a tiara owned by the Queen’s late husband Prince Philip’s mother Alice of Battenberg – is likely to be handed down to her daughter Princess Anne.

Ms Levinson said: “Her Majesty is an incredibly humble woman at heart who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings.”

She added most of the monarch’s life “has always been about the legacy of the royal family, in the UK and Commonwealth” and that tradition of humility will continue into her burial.

The Queen’s private jewellery collection holds around 300 pieces, including 98 brooches, 34 pairs of earrings and 15 rings.

When not worn by the monarch, they were stored in the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace.

The official Crown Jewels are held in the Tower of London, and the collection which dates to the 17th Century, consists of more than 23,000 diamonds, sapphires and rubies.

Her favourite pieces included pearls, a diamond brooch valued at £40,000 and sapphires from the President of Brazil used at her coronation.