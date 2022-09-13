Jill Biden has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth by recalling the monarch’s devotion to her late husband Prince Philip.

The First Lady of the United States, 71, also recalled how Her Majesty poured her and her US president husband Joe tea during their 2021 to her home at Windsor Castle.

Jill told Today’s Sheinelle Jones about her and Joe’s visit to England to meet the Queen: “She poured tea and Joe and I said, ‘Oh, let us help you’.”

She said the Queen replied: “No. You sit there and I’ll get the tea,” with Jill adding: “She put us at ease. She had such curiosity. She wanted to know all about American politics, what was happening.

“We went up to her living room and they said to us, ‘Don’t talk about family.’ The first thing she starts with is family.

“Prince Philip had just died recently and I think she knows Joe, I think she just wanted to talk about her husband.”

The Queen’s late husband died in April 2021 weeks shy of his 100th birthday, with the monarch dying on September 8 aged 96 at her home in Balmoral.

Jill said about her favourite thing about Her Majesty: “What I loved about her was that she was really independent.”

After her death last week, Jill and Joe, 79, said in a statement the Queen was “more than a monarch” as she “defined an era”.

They added: “We were honoured that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special.

“In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.

“An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth.

“The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.”

The couple, who first met the queen in 1982, are expected to be at her funeral next week in London, and it’s understood they will be the only American delegates in attendance.