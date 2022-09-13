The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly joined senior royals as they united in grief around Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and his wife are said to have received the casket at the British monarch’s home of 70 years in a small, private gathering, and it’s understood no images will be released of the vigil.

King Charles and his wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince Andrew were all widely reportedly to have been in attendance.

It’s also said Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank as well as Zara Philips and Mike Tindall were at the unprecedented gathering.

The family are also understood to have been joined by Princess Anne, who travelled from Edinburgh to London with the Queen’s coffin, as well as Prince Edward, Sir Tim Laurence, Sophie Wessex, Peter Philips, James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor.

The Sussexes and Waleses have already reunited to meet mourners and view the sea of floral tributes left for Her Majesty at Windsor Castle, after years of rumoured rifts between the couples.

Princess Anne accompanied the late monarch’s coffin as she was transported from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon (13.09.22).

The Queen's plane landed at 6.55pm at RAF Northolt and her casket was taken by hearse through a rain-soaked, dark autumn night to Buckingham Palace.

A guard of honour consisting of 96 soldiers from The King’s Guard met the coffin before it was placed to rest overnight in the Bow Room of the Palace.

While in the air, Anne issued a statement paying tribute to her late mother, who died peacefully at her home in Balmoral on September 8 aged 96.

She said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.”

The coffin will leave Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm on Wednesday (14.09.22) and crowds will be able to watch the cortege make the journey along the Mall, Horseguard’s Parade and Whitehall, with the procession to include King Charles and members of the royal family.

The coffin will reach Westminster Hall at 3pm for the four full days of lying in state, and members of the public will be able to pay respect from 5pm ahead of the Queen’s state funeral – a bank holiday in the UK – on Monday September 19.