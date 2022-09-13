Filming has reportedly resumed on scenes involving Princess Diana for ‘The Crown’ after shooting on the series was paused for one day after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Elizabeth Debicki, 32, who is playing the tragic royal, was seen shooting one of Diana’s final public appearances – when she visited the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo as part of her anti-landmine campaigning – according to the Daily Mail.

It comes after bosses on Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ said they were briefly suspending filming as a “mark of respect” after the Queen died aged 96 on September 8 at her home in Balmoral.

The Mail reports Elizabeth was seen recreating one of Diana’s looks in a pale pink shirt and black trousers as the show gears up for its sixth and final series.

But filming will not take place on the day of the Queen’s state funeral on September 19.

When the cast and crew return they will be covering Princess Diana’s death in 1997, which saw the Queen don mourning clothes and address the nation.

A scene covering Diana’s tragic car crash death in Paris tunnel in August 1997 aged 36 had been set to be filmed on Friday in Barcelona, Spain.

Peter Morgan, writer of the drama, was quoted after news of the Queen's death was confirmed as saying about Her Majesty: “The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”