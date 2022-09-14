Dionne Warwick says Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know what he is missing with his supposed “25-year rule”.

The 81-year-old ‘Walk on By’ singer added it was the actor’s loss he has form for dating women who are no older than 25.

She tweeted on Wednesday (14.09.22): “I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule. His loss. You don’t know what you’re missing.”

The mum-of-two’s message to her 608,000-plus followers quickly racked up almost 700 comments, with many praising Dionne as a “legend”.

It comes as Leo, 47, is back on the market after it emerged in August he had quietly split from his girlfriend, model Camila Morrone – a few months after she turned 25.

Insiders said the pair grew apart after seven years, and called it a day earlier this summer.

A source last month told The Sun: “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer.

“There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

Leo hasn’t previously publicly dated a woman over 25, with his exes Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Blake Lively not being over that age when they were together.

Camila previously hit back when quizzed about their 22-year age gap, saying people should be free to date whoever they want without question.

She said during their relationship she was regularly mocked by trolls, including one who predicted her relationship with the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Oscar-winner would be “over when you’re 25”.

Camila said: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps.

“I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”