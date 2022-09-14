Aaron Carter is in a month-long rehab program to tackle his “triggers” as he fights to regain custody of his son.

But the 34-year-old singer denies he recently relapsed in his sobriety after five years.

He said in an interview with The US Sun he has recently started an outpatient rehabilitation program in Lionrock Recovery and wants his son back.

Aaron claimed he has reunited with his ex Melanie Martin, 30, but said the pair do not have custody of their 10-month-old son Prince who is being cared for by Martin’s mum after a court order.

He said: “I haven’t had any relapses or anything like that, it’s just triggers are big right now for me (and) I want my son back.”

It’s the fifth time Aaron has been in treatment, and detailing his past drug use, he admitted he has “f****** up” his mind by “huffing duster cans and suffering over 100 seizures”.

Aaron added: “I have a medicinal marijuana license to grow up to 99 plants a year. But I threw away all that gear, I sold all of it, got rid of all my plants and my strains I was growing.

“And I was never even told I had to do that by DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) or by the State of California.'

“They never took away my guns, they never took away my regimented medications.”

He said about being a father: “It’s new being a parent but it’s actually become really fun and exciting and given me a new chapter of my life. It’s been amazing.”

He and Melanie have had an on-off relationship since 2020 and lost Prince after a string of domestic violence allegations.

Aaron filed for custody of his son and a petition for protection against Melanie in February, petitioning the court for full legal and physical custody of the couple’s son.