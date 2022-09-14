Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have suspended their divorce proceedings for six months to work on their marriage.

The 39-year-old singer filed for divorce from the Black Keys drummer, 42, last month, but a judge has this week signed off on their request to pause proceedings, and after six months has passed the pair can decide whether to continue with their split or call it off.

Documents obtained by PEOPLE read: "As evidenced by the signatures below, that the parties, Michelle Jacquet Branch and Patrick James Carney, are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation.

"The parties may participate in counselling services to effectuate reconciliation and/or may resume living together as husband and wife and their acts and conduct in doing so shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce."

Last month, Michelle alleged on Twitter that Patrick - who she married in 2019 - had cheated on her, but later deleted the post.

A day later, the 'Everywhere' hitmaker was arrested for domestic abuse.

She was held on $1,000 bail and later released as she was breastfeeding her six-month old daughter, Willie Paquet Carney.

One day later, Michelle filed for divorce from Patrick, admitting it felt as though a rug had been "completely pulled from underneath me".

She said in a statement: "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward.

"With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

The domestic violence case against Michelle was later dismissed.

Michelle met Patrick during a Grammys party in 2015, and the couple had son Rhys James in August 2018.

They married in April the following year and had their second child, Willie, in February 2022 after Michelle suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

Before her relationship with Patrick, Michelle was married to bassist Teddy Landau, with whom she shares 17-year-old daughter Owen Landau.