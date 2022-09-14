King Charles will walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin with Prince William and Prince Harry on the way to Westminster Hall.

The 73-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne when his mother died last Thursday (08.09.22) at her Balmoral estate aged 96 following a 70-year reign - will be joined on foot by his sons as Her Majesty's coffin is taken to from her home at Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London, where she will lie in state until Monday.

According to reports, the King will leave the palace at 14:22 BST and is expected to arrive at Westminster Hall at 15:00 BST for a 20-minute service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The King will also be joined by siblings Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Anne, Princess Royal, while his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales- who has been married to the Prince of Wales since 2011 - will travel by car, as will Prince Edward's wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and Price Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Anne accompanied the late monarch’s coffin as she was transported from St Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday

afternoon (13.09.22) as the Queen left the Scottish city for the final time.

She said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys.”

For four full days, members of the public will be able to pay respect to the late monarch ahead of the Queen’s state funeral – a bank holiday in the UK –which is due to take place on Monday September 19.